Keira Knightley on need for more women writers, DoPs in Hollywood: We really must push for representation

Keira Knightley is hugely supportive of female filmmakers in Hollywood but says she has no plans to go behind the camera.

The 33-year-old actor believes women directors can do a better job with bringing the female point of view on screen.

"No (I don't plan to direct). But there's a lot of talented female directors. I think that they need to be supported. I think that female point of view is very important.

"I think we need more (directors of photography), more producers, and we need more writers, so I think we really need to push for representation," Knightley told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor will next be seen in Colette. She is stars in the film as renowned French novelist Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, who was nominated for a Nobel Prize for literature in 1948, and is famed for writing "Gigi", a novel about a young Parisian girl being groomed for a career as a courtesan.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2018 16:20 PM