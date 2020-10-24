Keerthy Suresh's Miss India trailer, unveiled by Netflix, sees actor take on the role of tea enterpreneur

Miss India, 'about a badass woman, chai, and dreams coming true,' releases on Netflix on 4 November.

Netflix India has launched the first trailer of National Award-winning actress, Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film Miss India. The OTT platform took to Twitter to share the trailer, describing the movie as "about a badass woman, chai, and dreams coming true."

The trailer starts off with a young girl Samyuktha saying that her dream is to complete her MBA and then start her own business. The girl grows up to be Keerthy Suresh, and while she is deterred by her family from starting a business, the film seemingly chronicles her journey as she starts her own venture involving tea.

Check out the trailer here

Produced by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Productions, the female-centric film shows Keerthy starting her business named Miss India.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the role of Keerthy’s parents in the film is played by Naresh VK and Nadhiya. Bhanushree Mehra and Kamal Kamaraju will be essaying the role of the actress’ siblings, while Rajendra Prasad will portray her grandfather. The film is directed by Nagendra Nath.

As per the trailer, Jagapathi Babu essays the role of the antagonist who does not believe women are cut out for business.

This is Keerthy's second release on an OTT platform. Her first film that released online was Penguin. In the film, Keerthy essayed the role of Rhythm, who is in pursuit of her son, who is kidnapped while on a picnic.

The actor will also be seen in three other films this year — Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, alongside Mohanlal, Arjun and Suniel Shetty, Good Luck Sakhi and Annaatthe.