Keerthy Suresh turns 28: Mahesh Babu welcomes actress on board Sarkaru Vaari Paata
'Delighted to be working with you for the first time,' Keerthy Suresh said about collaborating with Mahesh Babu on Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has revealed that Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the female lead in his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata on the occasion of the actor's birthday.
Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to wish Keerthy on her 28th birthday and welcomed her on-board.
Sharing an image of the actress on Twitter, Mahesh wrote, "Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films Have a great one !!"
See the post
Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films💥💥💥 Have a great one !! 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/MPzEWc0uGE
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 17, 2020
Reacting to Mahesh Babu's post the Mahanati actress replied, "Thank you so much Mahesh Babu sir. Delighted to be working with you for the first time and really looking forward to this!"
Thank you so much Mahesh Babu sir🙏 Delighted to be working with you for the first time and really looking forward to this!☺️ #SarkaruVaariPaata@urstrulyMahesh @ParasuramPetla @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus @GMBents @MusicThaman https://t.co/KqrpnljbgU — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) October 17, 2020
Earlier in May, Mahesh Babu had surprised fans by revealing the first look poster and title of his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
According to a report in India Today, Mahesh Babu might be seen playing the dual roles of a pawnbroker and a bank officer in the film. Directed by Parasuram, major portions of the film are likely to be shot in the US with a minimal crew by the end of the year. Makers have roped in composer SS Thaman, cinematographer PS Vinod and editor Marthand K Venkatesh for the project.
Keerthy Suresh, who is known for her portrayal of the actress Savitry in the 2018 Telugu biopic Mahanati will next be seen in a couple of films like Good Luck Sakhi and Rang De.
