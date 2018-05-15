Keerthy Suresh-starrer Mahanati witnesses strong numbers overseas, crosses $1.5 mn in US box office

Keerthy Suresh-starrer Mahanati has opened to strong numbers across the board as the film raked in extraordinary numbers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the US for a woman-led movie.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that the film has already taken in over $1.5 million in the US thereby becoming the first woman-centric south movie to do so.

The India numbers are nothing to scoff at either as Tollywood.net reported that Mahanati has collected Rs 5.8 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 4 days. The film has done respectable numbers in Canada as well as it took in a total of $19,250 (Rs 12.98 lakhs) in the country.

Telugu film #Mahanati shows SOLID GROWTH on Sat in CANADA... Tue $ 3,468 Wed $ 1,705 Thu $ 1,494 / 1 location Fri $ 3,286 Sat $ 9,297 / 3 locations Total: $ 19,250 [₹ 12.98 lakhs]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2018

Along with the Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi, Mahanati is being held up as an example of woman-centric films garnering both critical acclaim but also box office success. It is a rare happening in India for women-led films to get rave reviews and turn out to be top grossers in the opening weekend.

Mahanati is based on the life of Savitri who appeared mainly in Telugu and Tamil language films but also worked in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi language films. She was also the recipient of the Rashtrapati Award and was honoured at the International Film Festival of India.

