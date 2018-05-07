Keerthy Suresh sports 110 different looks to recreate life of legendary actress Savitri in biopic Mahanati

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who plays the South Indian actress Savitri in Mahanati, has as many as 110 different looks in the film. The film's director Nag Ashwin revealed that Keerthy had to go through more than a hundred changes in appearance to perfectly capture the legendary Telugu film actress in the biopic, reports Hindustan Times.

The filmmakers released 20 of the said 110 looks of the film through posters and movie stills. And going by the images, we can assure you Keerthy certainly has an uncanny resemblance to Savitri.

The costumes of Mahanati took 100 artisans and over a year to make, designer Gaurang Shah had earlier said. Shah delved into the past of Savitri interacting with people and industry folks for months for his research. It took more than 6 months of research and over a year for weaving, texturing and colouring to get the look of actress Savitri right by Shah who as a designer grew up awed by vintage fashion traditions of India, ancient artistry, priceless heirlooms and treasures of history.

Designer Naveen Sangli of L Bajrang Pershad Jewellers says that he along with his team spent eight months to finalise the right jewellery pieces for Mahanati. Seventy jewelleries were customized with 35 pieces recreated by 15 'karigars' to create the looks from 1950 to 1980.

Mahanati is based on the life of Savitri who appeared mainly in Telugu and Tamil language films but also worked in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi language films. She was also the recipient of the Rashtrapati Award and was honoured at the International Film Festival of India.

It has been filmed simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages and also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.

Updated Date: May 07, 2018 19:30 PM