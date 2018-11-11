Keerthy Suresh on life after Mahanati: I've heard more than 15 scripts, yet to sign my next

Keerthy Suresh is on cloud nine as her recent release, Sarkar, is rewriting box office records in the Tamil film industry.

“It was a memorable experience working with the two big names in Kollywood — Vijay sir and AR Murugadoss sir. One common thing about both of them is that they don’t talk much but their sense of humour is impeccable. Murugadoss sir has recently said that he wrote the script before watching Nadigaiyar Thilagam (Mahanati) so he couldn’t give (me) a powerful role but promised to offer me a strong character in future. It's really kind of him to say such good things about me in the media. This is my second film with Vijay sir and as I have told before, being a fan to sharing screen space with him is a dream-come-true moment. I’m happy for the entire team, hearing from trade sources say that the film is doing wonders at the box office," said Keerthy.

Though Keerthy’s Sandakozhi 2 was not a big hit, almost all the critics and audiences who saw the film lauded her energetic performance as the bold Madurai girl in the film. “Sandakozhi 2 was a big relief for me as it eased out the pressure I had on the sets of Mahanati. There were many emotional moments in Mahanati but on the other hand, I played an easy going bubbly girl in Sandakozhi 2, so it helped me come out of the humongous pressure. In fact, I was worried about how audiences would receive my role in the sequel because Meera Jasmine’s character in the first part was a sensation. Thankfully, after the release, I only got favorable reviews for my role in the film," added the actress.

Keerthy has listened to more than 15 scripts after the release of Mahanati but she is yet to give her final nod to all those projects. “Mahanati has changed a lot of things in my life. I’ve listened to more than 15 scripts until now but yet to take a final call, mainly due to the expectations created by Mahanati. Henceforth, I will act in commercial films which provide good scope to perform. Recently, a senior citizen identified me at the airport and many old people showcasing tremendous love towards me. This is a big responsibility and hence, (I'm) taking more time to announce my new film in Tamil and Telugu," said the actress who also added that within a few days, her fans will get an official confirmation on her next film.

Keerthy is also officially on board for veteran director Priyadarshan’s upcoming magnum opus Malayalam film Kunjali Markkar, featuring Mohanlal in the lead role. “Delighted to act in Priyadarshan sir’s film again... He is the one who introduced me to the film industry. All I can say now is that I play a pivotal role in the film. My family members are also excited as I’m once again acting in Priyadarshan sir’s film”.

On the continuous success of women-lead films in South cinema. “More than heroine-centric films, audiences are now demanding good stories and they embrace content-driven films. If I get a proper story and strong character, would love to be a part heroine-centric films," said Keerthy who dubs her lines in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam herself. “Dubbing my own lines give me immense satisfaction. I came forward to dub my scenes in the Telugu version of Sandakozhi 2 and it paid off really well," she said.

Recently, there were rumors that Keerthy will essay Savitri’s role once again in the NTR biopic. “I will not play Savitri Amma again in my career. It was a lifetime experience and I’m not sure whether the magic could be recreated again. In fact, I’m not keen on acting in another biopic in my career," she signs off.

(Also read: Sarkar actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on her character in AR Murugadoss film, and political plans)

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018 09:23 AM