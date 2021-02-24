Keerthy Suresh, Nithiin announce wrap up of Rang De; film to release on 26 March
Directed by Venky Atluri, Rang De is slated to release on 26 March
Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin have finally wrapped up the shoot for their upcoming film Rang De. Directed by Venky Atluri, the team shot for the film's last song on 23 February in Hyderabad completing the entire shoot.
The lead actors of the film announced the wrap by sharing a GIF from the sets in which director Atluri, cinematographer PC Sreeram and comedian Vennela Kishore can be seen dancing.
Expressing her thoughts, Suresh shared that the whole journey has been a laugh riot while Nithiin posted that he had a blast working with the team.
Check out the update here
View this post on Instagram
Rang De makers had already released the film's teaser last year as a wedding gift to the actor. Meanwhile, the songs of the film, 'Emito Idhi' and 'A Aa' have already created a buzz among the viewers.
Apart from Suresh and Nithiin, the film also features Naresh, Brahmaji, Rohini, Kausalya, Satyam Rajesh, Brahmaji and Vennela Kishore.
While PC Sreeram is the cinematographer of Rang De, the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the film's editing is done by Navin Nooli, reports Times of India.
Before Rang De, Nithiin is gearing up for the release of Chandrasekhar Yaleti helmed Check on 26 February. Suresh also has Sarkaru Vaari Paata opposite Mahesh Babu in her kitty. She recently wrapped up the film's first schedule in Dubai.
Rang De is set to release on 26 March.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Saaho helmer Sujeeth teams up with Zee Studios for untitled action-thriller
"While Saaho was an out-and-out action movie, this time, I'll play with the emotional angle in addition to the power-packed action sequences," says director Sujeeth
Nagarjuna to portray ex-RAW agent in Praveen Sattaru's Telugu action drama, director confirms
The shooting of the untitled film starring Nagarjuna began on Monday, and it will feature action sequences akin to Hollywood films, Praveen Sattaru claims.
Hasyam movie review: Jayaraj captures the banality of callousness through a tragi-comic tale of a cadaver agent
Although Hasyam sets out to invoke hasya rasa, it elicits a range of moods including, in my case, bewilderment at my lack of revulsion towards the oddballs in this story.