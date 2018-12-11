You are here:

Kedarnath: Right-wing group disrupts screening of Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput film in Uttar Pradesh

FP Staff

December 11, 2018 19:14:23 IST

A right-wing group disrupted the screening of Bollywood film Kedarnath at a cinema hall in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district on Tuesday and raised slogans against its director, Abhishek Kapoor, police said.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Kedarnath

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Kedarnath. Screenshot from YouTube

The activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM), which is affiliated to the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), gathered at the Vishal cinema hall and sat on a dharna after locking its gates in the morning.

HJM state secretary Akash Saxena claimed that the film aimed at sending a "wrong message" and had "hurt the sentiments" of the Hindus.

After the protests, the administration and the cinema hall management stalled the screening. "We were not aware of any dispute over the film, but after today's protest, we are stopping its screening," the manager of the cinema hall, Aslam, said.

Security has been deployed around the cinema hall and the situation is fully under control, the police said.

Kedarnath tells an interfaith love story between a wealthy Hindu girl played by Sara Ali Khan and a Muslim youth played by Sushant Singh Rajput near the historic Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. The film has been banned in some districts of Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 19:14 PM

tags: Abhishek Kapoor , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hindu Jagran Manch , Kedarnath , Love jihad , Sara Ali Khan , Sushant Singh Rajput , Uttarakhand , Vishva Hindu Parishad

also see

Kedarnath: Case filed against film in UP court for alleged promotion of love jihad, obscene dance sequences

Kedarnath: Case filed against film in UP court for alleged promotion of love jihad, obscene dance sequences

Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath ban in Uttarakhand: Disheartened but have to respect people's thoughts

Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath ban in Uttarakhand: Disheartened but have to respect people's thoughts

Gujarat HC rejects plea seeking ban on Kedarnath for hurting religious sentiments, dubs it a 'publicity stunt'

Gujarat HC rejects plea seeking ban on Kedarnath for hurting religious sentiments, dubs it a 'publicity stunt'