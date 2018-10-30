Kedarnath first look: Abhishek Kapoor's film depicts Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan's indomitable love

The makers of Kedarnath released the first look poster of the film on Tuesday. Director Abhishek Kapoor released the poster via his official Twitter handle. Kedarnath features actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan (who also makes her debut with the film) as the lead pair.

The narrative of Kedarnath is essentially a love story set against a backdrop of the infamous floods that created havoc in Uttarakhand and other parts of India in June, 2013.

The vibrant blue poster depicts Sara being carried by Sushant as part of the pitthoo system which is often used in the rocky terrain of Kedarnath. People ferry pilgrims on their backs to the main temple.

The poster also revealed that the film is scheduled to hit theatres on 7 December. It was initially scheduled to release on 30 November but the makers have decided to push it by a week. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and KriArj Entertainment, Kedarnath marks Sara's debut. Being the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara's addition to the project was termed as "fresh" and edgy by producer Ekta Kapoor, as reported in a DNA article. "Kedarnath is an emotional and riveting tale that blends India’s beauty with a love story from the heartland,” added Kapoor.

