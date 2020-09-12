Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor posts Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback video from film

Abhishek Kapoor opened up about working with Sushant Singh Rajput on Kedarnath, saying the late actor wasn't aware of how much he was loved by his fans

Director Abhishek Kapoor on Friday opened up about working with Sushant Singh Rajput on their 2018 feature Kedarnath, saying the late actor wasn't aware of how much he was loved by his fans.

The 2018 romance drama, which had marked the debut of actor Sara Ali Khan, was set against the backdrop of 2013 Uttarakhand floods that wrecked the temple town of Kedarnath.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's making with the song 'Jaan Nisar' playing in the background. The close to 3-minute-long clip captures several moods of Rajput, who died in June at the age of 34.

"Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020). Our last dance together kicked off 3 years ago on this day in #Kedarnath. I have vivid memories of our times together brother," Kapoor wrote.

Kedarnath had also marked Kapoor's reunion with Rajput after the actor's Bollywood debut Kai Po Che in 2013.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on 14 June. His death has sparked a lot of controversy in the media and the case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting Rajput's suicide by his family, was arrested earlier this week by the NCB in a drugs case linked to his death.

Kapoor said he wished that Rajput could see the unending love of his fans, who "are fighting to bring justice" to him.

"How i wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans..how i wish that u were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds. How i wish u could see how ur fans are fighting to bring u justice.. they have turned the world upside down for u and i can almost hear u say “jaane do sir, kaam bolega” #missubhai #jaibholenath #sushantsinghrajput #ssr #kaipoche #kedarnath" (sic)," Kapoor added.

The emotional track 'Jaan Nisaar' was sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur with lyrics from Amitabh Bhattacharya and music by Amit Trivedi.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)