Kedarnath: Bombay HC dismisses PIL filed against Sara Ali Khan's film for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Bombay High Court today (6 December) dismissed a PIL filed against Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The plea sought a reassessment of the film which is scheduled to be released tomorrow on 7 December.

PIL filed against the film #Kedarnath for allegedly hurting religious sentiments has been dismissed by Bombay High Court. pic.twitter.com/OM9ELOefH7 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018

The Uttarakhand High Court also refused to stay the release of forthcoming film on the same day.

Swami Darshan Bharti of Garhwal had demanded that the film should be banned. The High Court said Bharti should go to the District Magistrate of Rudraprayag with his complaint. A single bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan was told the film should be banned as it hurt the people who were affected by the 2013 flash floods that ravaged Kedarnath besides hurting Hindu sentiments. The petitioner pleaded that the film promoted love jihad.

The moves comes a day after the Gujarat High Court also rejected a plea filed against the film and its makers for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments, as it featured a Muslim boy falling in love with a Hindu girl.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had responded to the plea filed in the Bombay High Court, calling it a "politically motivated" move, according to News18.

Kedarnath will also mark Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara's Bollywood debut. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie shows an upper-class Hindu girl falling in love with a Muslim tour guide. Kedarnath is produced by Pragya Kapoor's Guy in the Sky Pictures and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2018 14:29 PM