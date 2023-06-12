Keanu Reeves speaks on the backstory of John Wick: Chapter 4 : 'That dynamic is a way of opening up the world'

Wherever John goes a trail of blood follows! Keanu Reeves returns to his most iconic role in the latest installment of the John Wick saga. After a tremendous performance at the box office, Lionsgate Play brings the Baba Yaga back to you as John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to make its digital premiere in India on 23rd June 2023. With an ever-expanding cast of industry legends, the 4th film of the action franchise sees the return of some familiar faces in Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Laurence Fishburne, but also welcomes new ones.

Dishing out some interesting details on the John Wick series, this is what the charismatic Keanu Reeves has to say. Speaking on the new cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 Keanu Reeves says, “Chad really hooked into this idea of trying to study John Wick through the situations of other characters, and he was really drawn to the good, the bad, and the ugly. And so enter Donnie Yen as Cain, and Shamir Anderson as the tracker, we have Hiroyuki Sanada, who I worked with on 47 Ronin, he has a daughter who’s working with him, and that’s the incomparable Rina Sawayama, and then the antagonist of the piece, the Marquis, Bill Skarsgard.”

Continuing on the story of the action film, Keanu adds, “You’re kinda following their stories as they’re trying to get John Wick and, Cain and John Wick have a past, the tracker is kind of a younger character, who’s kind of outside of it was not an assassin but and gets kind of takes a deal to force to become an assassin. And these characters come after John. And then there are moments where we have to work together against the table. So that dynamic is a way of opening up the world. Who are these other characters that exist in this world? And then how do they interact with John? How does John interact with them?”

Join Baba Yaga in a war against the power that controls it all, in John Wick: Chapter 4, exclusively on Lionsgate Play on 23 June.

