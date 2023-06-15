“It wasn’t just a puppy.” Starting from the death of his puppy, John Wick finds himself at odds with the very world he once sought to leave. Backed into a corner with the assassin world gunning for him, John must successfully complete the High Table’s challenge if he wishes to live mirno (peacefully) . He gathers allies, suits up, and loads his guns as he prepares to complete the impossible. But will he truly find his freedom? With fans hungry for John Wick after a 4 years wait, Keanu Reeves gives them a taste of what’s to come.

Talking about what the fans of the franchise will love in John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves says, “If you enjoy the world building under John Wick, we have some really fun stuff in store. We have new characters, new levels of action for John Wick – the production design, the scale, the scope, a lot of big rooms, high ceilings, we’re in Berlin, we’re in Paris, we have amazing Thespians and costume design. There’s other themes that are coming back from all different versions of all films. So there’s stuff that you can recognize and then there’s new things. We’re trying to cook up a beautiful feast with multiple courses; and some nice wine. So, sit backseat on the big screen, eat some popcorn, and John Wick.”

Catch the mesmerizing Keanu Reeves looking his dashing best in John Wick: Chapter 4, digitally premiering exclusively on Lionsgate Play on 23rd June 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.