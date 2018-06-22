Keanu Reeves, Ana Ularu-starrer romantic thriller Siberia to release in India on 20 July

New Delhi: Keanu Reeves' romantic thriller Siberia will release in India on 20 July. Penned by Scott B Smith, Siberia is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement to IANS.

Directed by Mathew Ross, Reeves is seen essaying the role of Lucas Hill with Ana Ularu as Katya. The film also features Pasha D Lychnikoff and Molly Ringwald.

Siberia tells the story of an American diamond merchant, who travels to Russia to sell rare blue diamonds of questionable origin. As the deal immediately begins to collapse, Lucas travels to Siberia in search of his missing partner and their diamonds, where he falls for Katya, (played by Ana Ularu) the owner of a small Siberian cafe.

Their growing passion for each other forms the perfect parallel to Reeves' dilemma in the treacherous world of the diamond trade from which he is unable to extricate himself.

Reeves' recent films have all belonged to the action genre. It started with his successful performance a killer in John Wick, released in 2014. He even starred in the 2017 sequel John Wick: Chapter 2 and is now expected to return with the franchise for their third John Wick 3: Parabellum in 2019. Keanu is also starring in the sci-fi thriller Replicas releasing in 2017 after which he starts work on Bill & Ted Face the Music, which does not yet have a release date.

