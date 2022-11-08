The cast of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Uunchai was seen gracing the latest episode of the reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The show host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan was seen welcoming veteran stars Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani to the hot seat. The episode was truly hard to miss, as it isn’t always you witness old friends and such fine actors from the industry performing together under one roof. Not only this but all four of them were also seen sharing some fun secrets and precious heartfelt moments on the show. However, the episode turned a bit emotional after, the guests Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani received a surprise from their co-star and show host Amitabh Bachchan. Towards the end of the episode, the guest turned teary-eyed after Amitabh Bachchan revealed a special video message from their children.

In the video, Sikander Kher, Masaba Gupta, Danesh, and Kayoze Irani talked about the best and the worst qualities of their parents, leaving them all in tears. Neena Gupta’s daughter and actress Masaba Gupta mentioned her mother’s ‘ability to laugh about herself.’ But while talking about her drawbacks, the fashion designer revealed that Neena Gupta is too emotional and said, “Woh logon ke leke bahut emotional ho jaati hai, woh bhi bewakoof log. So I tell her, to treat people for what they are. Treat them as they are. Now she understands it.” Continuing further, Masaba revealed what she would like to change about her mother and said that often the Badhaai Ho actress says “she wishes she had received offers earlier in life,” the way she is getting now. But Masaba has made her understand to enjoy the present time and be grateful.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher’s son Sikander Kher in his video message said that he has always kept his father’s words close to him and that is “keep working, and you’ll get more work. And I see that in him.” Sikander added that he wishes to thank his father, as he has always supported him his entire life and he doesn’t think that just saying thank you is enough. Sikander continued by saying that Anupam Kher is too trusting of people and that can prove to be his drawback. The Monica, O My Darling actor said, “He trusts anyone immediately, and most of the time, he really hasn’t thought about him, and it doesn’t work out well for him.”

After listening to Sikander’s video message, Anupam Kher said that he is grateful to ‘other mediums’, as children don’t express themselves a lot in front of their parents. Coming back to their upcoming movie, Uunchai is a slice-of-life movie that apart from veteran stars also features Parineeti Chopra in a prominent character. The movie will hit theatres on 11 November.

