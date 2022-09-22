Apart from keeping everyone intrigued with his fine acting on big screens, megastar Amitabh Bachchan hooks the viewers on the seat when he is on the hot seat. Currently hosting the country’s much-loved reality quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14, the veteran star surely keeps the audiences intrigued with his little inputs after every question. With that being said, in the latest episode of the reality show, hot seat witnessed the youngest contestant of the season gracing it. While she is a reporter, Vaishnavi revealed that she has never interviewed a celebrity and expressed her wish to interview the legendary star. And it was then Vaishnavi asked Big B about how he gets time to spend with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Responding to the same, the actor said that he doesn’t get much time to spend with her.

When asked about her personal life, Vaishnavi revealed that she is working as a content writer in Delhi for three months. She added that although she is a reporter and writes about Korean drama and Japanese manga, she never interviews celebrities, and hopes to interview Amitabh Bachchan. She went on and asked him a few questions, beginning with how he gets time to spend with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. While saying that he doesn’t get much time with his granddaughter, Amitabh Bachchan said, “She leaves for school in the morning and I leave for my shoot. While she returns at noon, her mother (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) gives her tasks. I return home very late.”

The Brahmastra actor added, “But thanks to technology, we stay connected through facetime at times. Sometimes she gets angry and upset with me. Her favourite colour is pink and she loves hair bands and clips. So when she gets upset, I gift her a pink hair band and she becomes happy.” However, Big B added that he makes sure to take out time on Sunday, the day when the duo plays together.

Meanwhile on the work front, after spellbinding his fans and followers in his recent magnum opus Brahmastra, Amitabh Bachchan will very soon be seen in Vikas Bahl’s family drama Goodbye, which also marks Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut. Also featuring Neena Gupta, Goodbye will hit the theatres on 7 October. Other than that, Amitabh Bachchan also has multi-starrer Uunchai in his kitty.

