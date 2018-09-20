Kavya Madhavan's yellow-themed baby shower; Ranveer Singh's crazy boomerang: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Inside Kavya Madhavan's baby shower

Kavya Madhavan celebrated her baby shower on 19 September with her actor-husband Dileep. The news of her pregnancy had been kept under wraps so far. The actress also celebrated her 34th birthday on the same day. Ranveer Singh jumps with joy on Simmba sets

Ranveer Singh has got his adrenaline going and he is making sure to rub it off on as many people as he can. The actor shared a rather jumpy behind-the-scenes boomerang from the sets of Simmba with Rohit Shetty and Tabu.

Varun Dhawan shares a teaser for 'Sab Badhiyaa Hai'

View this post on Instagram

#SABBADHIYAAHAI song out tomorrow.

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Sep 20, 2018 at 2:39am PDT

Varun Dhawan shared an uber cool teaser for 'Sab Badhiyaa Hai', a Sui Dhaaga song, scheduled to be released on 21 September. In the teaser, Dhawan's Mauji is surrounded by hip-hopper ladies. Christmas comes early with The Grinch poster

A new poster for The Grinch was released on Twitter today. From the creators of Despicable Me, The Secret Life Of Pets and Sing, the film is slated to be released on Diwali.

Sanjay Khan writes his life story

Legendary actor Sanjay Khan pens his life story... The autobiography will present an in-depth account of his life: His career in movies, relationships and friendships, adventures and accidents... First look of his autobiography #TheBestMistakesOfMyLife. pic.twitter.com/oFofHCxJz2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2018

The first look of Sanjay Khan's autobiography, The Best Mistakes Of My Life, has been unveiled. The actor will take readers on a ride with information on his films, relationships, friends and accidents. New Daredevil poster promises more darkness

After a scintillating teaser, the makers of Daredevil released a new blood-red poster for the Marvel vigilante show. Catholicism remains a strong influence in the promotions of the upcoming season with the makers cryptically tweeting out Bible verses.

