Kavitha Reddy issues apology for 'moral policing' Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde at Bengaluru Park

Samyukta Hegde had earlier said she and her friends were abused and attacked by Congress leader Kavitha Reddy while they were working out in a park in Bengaluru reportedly because of the clothes they were wearing.

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who had allegedly attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde on 4 September at Bengaluru Park has issued an unconditional apology on late Sunday, 6 September.

"I have always opposed moral policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake,” Reddy said in a tweet.

Sharing a lettered apology, Reddy said she regretted her social media posts about the incident and hence taken them from her account. "I hope that we can put this incident behind us and work towards a safer and better future for women," she further wrote.

I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends! pic.twitter.com/pM9UJkWESC — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020

Have issued a letter as agreed with @SamyukthaHegde , I hope that we can put this incident behind us and work towards a safer and better future for women. pic.twitter.com/RQ8v0uvqZY — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020

Hegde acknowledged the apology in a tweet, however, later shared that Reddy has not taken down any of posts from the event yet.

Apologies accepted Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere.#ThisIsWrongtoThisIsRight #ApologiesAccepted

Thank you, Advocates Maitreyi Bhat & Arjun Rao for your support. pic.twitter.com/t6dC75lvql — Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) September 6, 2020

Just for public record, Ms. Kavitha Reddy hasn't taken down any of her posts about the events as quoted in her apology Its over 6 hours now — Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) September 6, 2020

A mob, which Hegde says was instigated by Reddy, accused the Comali actor of "indecency" in public for wearing workout clothes. Some also threatened to link Hegde’s name along with the drug racket controversy that’s currently sweeping over the Kannada film industry, reports The Hindu.

According to the Bangalore Mirror, an FIR was registered against Reddy at the HSR Layout police station on Sunday.