Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 final episode to air on 22 January, pay tribute to Kargil war veterans

Amitabh Bachchan will pay tribute to Param Vir Chakra awardees Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Sanjay Kumar in the grand finale episode

Season 12 of Kaun Banega Crorepati will soon reach its conclusion and host Amitabh Bachchan has already concluded the shoot of the quiz show.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the last episode of KBC will be aired on 22 January and will feature special guests. Makers of the show have decided to pay a special tribute to the army on the Grand Finale.

The report adds that Param Vir Chakra Awardees and Kargil War heroes Subedar Major Yogendra Singh and Subedar Sanjay Kumar will grace the hot seat.

The channel aired a promo of the final episode on social media where Military Band and personnel can be seen performing on the studio floor.

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog to announce that he has completed the last day of the shoot of KBC. He wrote, ".. I am tired and retire .. my apologies .. its been a very long last day of KBC shoot .. I shall make up tomorrow [sic] .."

He went to write that everyone assembled together on the last day of the shoot, with the wish to never stop but keep going on. He added that he hopes that KBC can happen again soon, while stating that the crew and team were caring and hard working. Stating that the last daw saw love, care, affection and gifts of appreciation exchanging hands, but, "tomorrow is another day."