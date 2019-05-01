Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 registration begins today; here's how to register, watch the game show online

The iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati will soon return with its 11th season. Adapted from the British general knowledge show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, the Indian show first premiered in July 2000 and has been reinventing itself with every season.

While last season's theme was Kab Tak Rokoge, the forthcoming season has an interesting tagline – Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC hot seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari.

Across the promos, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan can be seen encouraging people by announcing that the registrations of KBC start from 1 May. He is also seen asking people to give it yet another try and stand a chance to come one step closer to the 'Hot Seat'.

Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC Hot Seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari! 1 May se shuru ho rahe hain #KBC ke registrations. Adhik jaanakaari ke liye bane rahen. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/lkV66j0MGD — Sony TV (@SonyTV) April 15, 2019

How to register for KBC season 11?

The registrations for the show begins from 1 May at 9 PM on Sony TV. Like every year, Amitabh will ask a series of questions in the gap of a few weeks. Viewers can register themselves online by logging on to Sonyliv's website and filling up the form, or by doing it offline through IVR, SMS etc.

How to watch KBC 11 online on Sonyliv.com

If you plan to watch KBC online, you can simply download Sonyliv app or log on to Sonyliv.com, and watch the Live channel. However, to avail the service and watch the current season, you will have to subscribe their premium services as this will allow you to access various seasons.

How to watch KBC 11 online on Jio TV

If you are a Jio customer, all you have to do is download the Jio TV app, sign up and watch KBC 11 online in real time. There are various plans available for Jio customers to choose for.

How to play KBC online

If you cannot make it to the hot seat, there is the option to play the game along with Amitabh Bachchan on Sonyliv app. You can lock your own choice of answers and if they are correct, you get points at various stages.

At the end of every week, consistent players will get prizes against the accumulated points. A lucky contestant will also get a chance to appear on the show towards the grand finale. All you have to do is download Sonyliv app and register yourself through email id, Facebook or Google account. With Jio app, you can switch between apps to play, as Sonyliv will send an alert each time a new question is flashed on the app.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 13:56:43 IST

