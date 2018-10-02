Kaun Banega Crorepati: Rajasthan police launches KBC-inspired quiz exercise to raise awareness about crime

Jaipur: Drawing inspiration from TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, the Rajasthan Police has launched its own version of KBC on social media to raise awareness about the law and crimes. In first-of-its-kind exercise, the state police has started Kitna Bada Crime (KBC) quiz, wherein they have been posting one question everyday since 24 September on crimes and IPC sections dealing with them.

खेलिए #RajasthanPolice का KBC छठा प्रश्न~In the aftermath of Nirbhaya Incident, The Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013 redefined sexual offences against women & made changes in Clue: Indian Laws for Women See graphic & reply with #RajasthanPoliceKBC@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/lYG9pktqXC — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) September 29, 2018

The purpose is to use social media platforms to educate and inform people about laws related with crime in an entertaining manner, Rajasthan DGP O.P Galhotra said. “It is a novel initiative taken by the Rajasthan Police. None of other states has done something similar,” he told Press Trust of India. The first question posted on Twitter by the state police’s handle @PoliceRajasthan was:

खेलिए #RajasthanPolice का KBC or Kitna Bada Crime पहला प्रश्न~Demanding sexual favours despite indication of disinterest is a CRIME under IPC Clue: Accused can either face jail for 1-3 yrs /fine or both. See graphics & reply with #RajasthanPoliceKBC@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/LpNxwYrXCA — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) September 24, 2018

The first question elicited 84 response. While many of the respondents limited their answers to just pointing out the right option, some lauded the ‘KBC’ initiative. “What a unique way to spread awareness,” responded Rahul Jain, who uses the Twitter handle @rahuljain_ips, and whose profile describes him as an IPS officer.

Among other topics, the state police has asked questions on moving property dishonestly out of possession of any person without that person’s consent, stalking, begging and hawking in or around any tourist area. “Anyone following the Rajasthan Police on Facebook and Twitter can answer simple questions. It is an attempt by the police to educate, inform and sensitise people about crime and laws,” said ADG (CB and CID) Pankaj Kumar Singh, who has taken the initiative. He said that though there is no prize money for those giving the correct answer, a proposal can be floated considering people’s response.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 17:00 PM