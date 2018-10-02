You are here:

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Rajasthan police launches KBC-inspired quiz exercise to raise awareness about crime

Press Trust of India

Oct,02 2018 17:00:11 IST

Jaipur: Drawing inspiration from TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, the Rajasthan Police has launched its own version of KBC on social media to raise awareness about the law and crimes. In first-of-its-kind exercise, the state police has started Kitna Bada Crime (KBC) quiz, wherein they have been posting one question everyday since 24 September on crimes and IPC sections dealing with them.

The purpose is to use social media platforms to educate and inform people about laws related with crime in an entertaining manner, Rajasthan DGP O.P Galhotra said. “It is a novel initiative taken by the Rajasthan Police. None of other states has done something similar,” he told Press Trust of India. The first question posted on Twitter by the state police’s handle @PoliceRajasthan was:

The first question elicited 84 response. While many of the respondents limited their answers to just pointing out the right option, some lauded the ‘KBC’ initiative. “What a unique way to spread awareness,” responded Rahul Jain, who uses the Twitter handle @rahuljain_ips, and whose profile describes him as an IPS officer.

Among other topics, the state police has asked questions on moving property dishonestly out of possession of any person without that person’s consent, stalking, begging and hawking in or around any tourist area. “Anyone following the Rajasthan Police on Facebook and Twitter can answer simple questions. It is an attempt by the police to educate, inform and sensitise people about crime and laws,” said ADG (CB and CID) Pankaj Kumar Singh, who has taken the initiative. He said that though there is no prize money for those giving the correct answer, a proposal can be floated considering people’s response.

