Radikaa Sarathkumar will soon create television history with her debut on it. As per a Mirror report, the 56-year-old Sri Lankan-Indian actress will become the first f

emale to host the chat show Kaun Banega Crorepati, albeit in the Tamil version.

The show is set to be titled Kodeeswari.

The show has earned considerable equity in the Indian market, when in July 2000, it first appeared on television screens with Amitabh Bachchan as its host. Based on the British show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

The show has been recreated in several Indian languages including that of Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Telugu, and Malayalam. The upcoming Tamil version will see Radhikaa heading the show as host. As a second milestone, the show will only be inviting female contestants on board, becoming the first ever reality show to have done that.

Radhikaa has worked as an actress as well as producer in films which range to five languages. She even shared screen space with Amitabh in Laal Badshah and Aaj Ka Arjun. The report adds that Bachchan applauded this move and congratulated Radhikaa, calling the concept “most encouraging, reassuring and motivating”.

Other hosts of the famous show include personalities such as Shatrughan Sinha in Bhojpuri, Nagraj Manjule in Marathi. In fact, Sinha and Bachchan have shared a very strong bond in films through their films like Parwana, Dostana, Ameer Aadmi gharib Aadmi, Yaar Meri Zindagi and the like.

The eleventh season of Hindi Kaun Banega Crorepati recently hit a controversial patch after audience members took offence to the allusion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as just 'Shivaji'.

Many demanded a complete boycott of the show and makers, creator Siddhartha Basu, and Bachchan himself released apology statements about the same. They stated that their intentions with the naming were not harmful and that it was a case of harmless oversight.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 17:00:57 IST