You might have seen the happiness of Kaun Banega Crorepati’s contestants when they win something or when they get selected for the hot seat. But what happened in the latest episode of the show left everyone surprised, including the host, Amitabh Bachchan. Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 premiered on 7 August, Sunday.

In the latest episode, Dr. Vijay Gupta from Vadodara, Gujarat was announced the winner of the fastest fingers first and when he heard his name, with excitement, he took off his shirt and started dancing, leaving everyone stunned. He removed his shirt and ran around on the stage with joy and happiness. Seeing his excitement, Amitabh Bachchan was also surprised and asked Dr Vijay Gupta to put on his shirt and sit on the hot seat.

Talking about Vijay Gupta’s reaction, Amitabh Bachchan said that it was as if he won a football match. Before sitting on the hotseat, Vijay dedicated the win to his late parents, wife, son and friends.

After welcoming and introducing him, Amitabh Bachchan said, “You know now there is a rule made in the playing game, if any player removes his/her clothes on the field like this then there is a fine to be paid. Now you understand why I am staring at you like that?”

The caption of the promo read, “Vijay Gupta ji ne jeet mein shirt utaar ke machayi dhamaal, lekin kya apne gyan se hotseat par woh karenge kamaal?”

Dr Vijay Gupta used his first lifeline for the 7th question, which was related to Ramayana. However, he was not able to answer it and used his second lifeline, phone a friend. Despite using two lifelines, Vijay Gupta was not able to answer the question and took home Rs 10, 000.

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s 14th season started on 7 August. The premiere show witnessed special guests including Aamir Khan, sports icons Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri, along with India’s first Blade Runner, Major DP Singh. The show was also graced by India’s first female officer to win the Gallantry Award, Colonel Mitali Madhumita.

