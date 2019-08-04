You are here:

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan gears up for Season 11, shares behind-the-scenes stills from set

Asian News International

Aug 04, 2019 13:08:09 IST

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to don the host's hat for the eleventh season of the much-loved Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The 76-year-old shared pictures from the sets of the show on Twitter, reminiscing the seasons gone by.

Check out the pictures shared by Amitabh on his Twitter

In one of the pictures, Bollywood's Shahenshah, clad in blue formals, is seen admiring the grandeur of the set while in the second still, he is seen posing with the computer.

KBC is a television game show based on the British program Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The veteran actor has been a part of the show for eight seasons.

On the work front, Amitabh recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

He will also be seen next in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 13:14:04 IST

tags: Amitabh Bachchan , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kaun Banega Crorepati , NowStreaming

also see

Twitter reacts to viral photo of Teletubbies' original sun baby as an adult; fans claim they 'feel 800 years old'

Twitter reacts to viral photo of Teletubbies' original sun baby as an adult; fans claim they 'feel 800 years old'

Maya Hawke on her Stranger Things 3 character: 'So grateful that people fell in love with Robin the way that I did'

Maya Hawke on her Stranger Things 3 character: 'So grateful that people fell in love with Robin the way that I did'

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Kishore Kumar on his 90th birth anniversary, shares throwback picture on Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Kishore Kumar on his 90th birth anniversary, shares throwback picture on Twitter