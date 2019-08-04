Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan gears up for Season 11, shares behind-the-scenes stills from set

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to don the host's hat for the eleventh season of the much-loved Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The 76-year-old shared pictures from the sets of the show on Twitter, reminiscing the seasons gone by.

Check out the pictures shared by Amitabh on his Twitter

T 3247 - It has begun .. another KBC .. 19 years since it started .. 11 seasons .. and the love of all the viewers ..🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KEApOuv07T — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 3, 2019

In one of the pictures, Bollywood's Shahenshah, clad in blue formals, is seen admiring the grandeur of the set while in the second still, he is seen posing with the computer.

T 3248 -" It is only when the mind is free from the old that it meets everything anew, and in that there is joy" ~ Ef H बीती हुई पुरानी बातों से जब हमें मुक्ति मिलती है , तभी जाकर एक नवल दृष्टिकोण से परिचय होता है ; और उसमें ख़ुशी मिलती है ।

~ अब pic.twitter.com/YdZPLgCbdK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 4, 2019

KBC is a television game show based on the British program Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The veteran actor has been a part of the show for eight seasons.

On the work front, Amitabh recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

He will also be seen next in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 13:14:04 IST