Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 registrations to begin from 9 May, announces host Amitabh Bachchan

The registration process for Season 12 of popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) will kickstart from 9 May, host Amitabh Bachchan announced in a video message.

In the video Bachchan says that everything from meeting up for tea to chaotic train rides can come to a halt, but not one's dreams. He adds that the show was returning to Sony TV once again.

ji .. its coming back to you again soon https://t.co/rCQn2kFsOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

According to India Today, Nitesh Tiwari directed the video remotely amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Each year, when we start deliberating about KBC, we go through various insights which may trigger an impactful narrative. This time however, the very environment that we are in, sets the context of the film," says Tiwari.

Tiwari says that he shot a demo video first for the actor to get an idea of his vision. Bachchan then shot the entire video at home by himself.

Indian Express notes that the audition process will be divided into four stages — registration, screening, online audition and a personal interview. At 9 PM everyday, Bachchan will pose a question on Sony TV for potential contestants to answer through either a text message or the SonyLIV app.

Contestants will be shortlisted through a computerised process, followed by a telephone interaction. If they pass these rounds, they will be asked to take a general knowledge and submit an audition video. They will then have a video interview and if selected will have a chance to sit on the KBC hot seat.

Bachchan has been hosting KBC for Sony since 2010. The show has seen participants from all over the country and all walks of lives win cash prizes after answering questions on general knowledge and current affairs.

Season 11 had also featured Infoys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, Cuddles Foundation founder and CEO Purnota Dutta Bahl and social activist Shyam Sunder Paliwal in special "Karamveer" episodes.

