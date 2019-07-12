Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 teaser, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, written by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, released

Amitabh Bachchan is set to return as host of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in season 11. Sony Entertainment Television shared a teaser of the upcoming installment, revealing its campaign slogan, "Vishwas hai to uss par khade raho, adey raho" (If you have faith in something, stick to it).

The teaser opens to a young woman rebelling against her family's wish to see her married. She is chastised for wanting to join the family's business. Ultimately, she appears as a participant on KBC, wins the prize money, and starts her own venture. Not only does she win the contest but also wins over her family.

Watch the teaser for Kaun Banega Crorepati.

According to The Indian Express, the show campaign this year has been conceptualised and executed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

Bachchan also shared the show's first look.

T 3222 - Back to KBC from August .. this is the 11th Season .. come be with me !! love ❤#KBC2019#अड़ेRaho#KaunBanegaCrorepatipic.twitter.com/cD9fg9rSFR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2019

The registrations for KBC began in May. The makers of show had shared a promo clip, with Bachchan encouraging people to be a part of the contest. He was seen asking people, who had failed in their first attempt, to give another try and stand a chance to come one step closer to the 'Hot Seat'.

Adapted from Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, KBC first premiered in July 2000 and has been reinventing itself with every season. Except for season 3, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, all other seasons have been hosted by Bachchan.

Bachchan was last seen alongside Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan.

