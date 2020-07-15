Katy Perry to headline virtual EDM fest Tomorrowland Around the World; event will take place on 25-26 July
Katy Perry is set to perform some of her greatest hits, along with new music from her upcoming album Smile.
This year's Electronic Dance Music Festival, Tomorrowland, will see singer Katy Perry leading the fest.
The iconic festival has made its way in the digital space for its 2020 edition, now called Tomorrowland Around the World.
The EDM fest promised for a unique interactive experience, eight stages, and over 60 artists, including headliner, Katy Perry, reported Variety.
Tomorrowland Around the World is scheduled to take place on 25 and 26 July. It will provide 3D imaging from within its website, along with the fireworks and laser shows that have become the trademark of the festival. No VR goggles will be required.
The 'Roar' singer will offer captivating visuals while she performs her hit songs, as well as her new songs from her sixth studio album 'Smile'.
“I’ve always wanted to be a part of the fun of Tomorrowland, and have been following the amazing innovation, technology, and invention that this festival has always been about for a long time,” said Perry, according to a statement quoted by Deadline.
The iconic Tomorrowland Festival usually takes place in Boom, Belgium.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
