Katy Perry opens up about fiance Orlando Bloom post engagement: I'm very happy

Singer Katy Perry confirmed her engagement to actor Orlando Bloom at her first public appearance since the news broke, on Jimmy Kimmel's talk-show. Perry confirmed the development saying, "I'm very happy."

She revealed to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host that it was an In-N-Out Burger outlet that brought her and Bloom together approximately three years ago at the Golden Globe Awards.

"He stole one off of my table. I was sitting with Denzel Washington and he took it and I was like, 'Who...oh, you're so hot. Fine, take it,'" she recalled. "Then I saw him at a party and I was like, 'How are those onions resting on your molars?' He was like, 'I like you.' Then, you know, cut to!" the publication quoted the singer as saying.

Perry added that she had given her inputs on the engagement ring and the proposal took place after a special date on Valentine's Day.

Perry stated that after their dinner on Valentine's day, she thought they would go see some art but soon after, she found their car pulling up to a helicopter. Orlando then proposed to Perry in the helicopter, said the singer. The helicopter had then landed on a roof-top with Perry's family and friends awaited their good news.

The couple had previously unofficially announced their engagement by posting an image of the two, where Perry shows off her flower-shaped engagement ring.

