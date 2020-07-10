Katy Perry debuts title track Smile from fifth studio album; release on 14 August
In an earlier post, Katy Perry wrote Smile 'is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love.'
American singer-songwriter Katy Perry has debuted the title track from her upcoming album, 'Smile' on Friday, 10 July.
Here a snippet from the song
According to People Magazine, the 35-year-old singer's fifth album debuts on 14 August. She recently unveiled the cover art for the album.
In the album cover, Perry is seen in front and centre on the artwork, resting her chin on her palms as she dons a round, red clown's nose. The star wears a blue-and-white checkered outfit and her pinkish-blonde hair styled up.
Check out the post here
View this post on Instagram
Step right up! Step right up! 🎪 KP5 is called 🙂 #SMILE 🙂 I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile. This whole album is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love. Listen to the song at midnight local time Friday, July 10 and pre-order the album at the link in bio. ♥️
Perry, who is currently expecting her first child, explained that the new collection of songs are inspired by a difficult time for the star, who opened up last month about considering suicide after a previous split from her now-fiance Orlando Bloom.
She wrote, "I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile. This whole album is my journey towards the light — with stories of resilience, hope, and love."
While sharing details about the upcoming album are largely under wraps, Perry did divulge details on one song said to be included on the tracklist. Speaking with an NRJ Lebanon radio show last month, Perry explained the meaning behind the song titled 'What Makes a Woman.'
According to Billboard, Perry said, "That is a hope I have for my future child, is that she doesn't have any limits on any of her dreams, or what she wants to be, or who she thinks she is.
"And, you know, she can change whenever she wants. She doesn't have to ... she can try everything on if she wants; figure out what fits. And so I think that song is important to me and important for her," the American Idol judge added at the time.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
