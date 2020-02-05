Katy Perry announced by Prince Charles as ambassador of British Asian Trust for Child's Protection Fund for India

Britain’s Prince Charles announced U.S. pop singer Katy Perry as ambassador for the British Asian Trust to help its fight against child-trafficking, the charity said.

Perry, 35, who is already a goodwill ambassador for United Nations children’s organisation UNICEF, met the British heir-to-throne at a meeting of the Trust’s supporters and advisers in Mumbai last November while he was on a visit to India.

“I was impressed by their strong plan - from on-ground initiatives to fundraising - that will aim to cut child trafficking in half,” Perry said in a statement.

“That is why I am especially honoured to be named an ambassador for the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, and to help shine my light on the work that the British Asian Trust will be doing in South Asia, and to be a part of finding solutions to child-trafficking.”

The news broke during a reception at Banqueting House in London, where the Royal Highnesses met supporters of The British Asian Trust, including Perry and Natasha Poonawalla.

Perry said, "My work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador has taken me to many parts of the world and opened my eyes to the many vulnerabilities of children." She further mentioned that Charles' strong plans to cut child trafficking played a large role in her joining his team.

The charity, founded by the prince and British Asian business leaders in 2007 to fight poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asia, said there are believed to be 5.8 million children working in forced labour in India, with many having to work 15 hours a day.

