Kat’s night out with warring Khans – Salman and SRK

Katrina Kaif's birthday was peaceful this year, unlike in the past when Bollywood's biggest stars, Salman Khan and SRK turned into foes

Last evening, Katrina Kaif had a super start to her birthday, which is today. It was a pleasant departure from the rather eventful birthday party in 2008 at the Olive Bar and Kitchen in Bandra where SRK and her then boyfriend, Salman Khan had turned into bitter foes after a verbal quarrel, and remain so. She not only managed to run into both her exes, Ranbir Kapoor and Salman with easy charm last night, but she even partied with Salman’s arch enemy, SRK, at his bungalow Mannat too without any ugly scenes taking place! The evening started at 7.30pm for Katrina when she went to PVR Juhu to watch her film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin and Abhay Deol with the theatre audience. Her ex, Ranbir Kapoor was at the screening too, but he kept a low profile throughout.

After kicking up a storm at the theatre with the ZNMD group and fans, she met ex Salman Khan for dinner at Hakkasan in Bandra at about 11.30pm, presumably to bring in her birthday. She entered the restaurant alone and was joined by Salman subsequently as he was shooting for his film Bodyguard in the basement of the same building, Krystal. After spending some time with Salman, Katrina zoomed off around 1am to party with SRK at his house, Mannat where he’d held a screening of ZNMD for friends. Well, Katrina is one actress who seems to have all the Bollywood biggies surrendering to her charms nowadays – like the proverbial Kat who got all the cream! A very happy birthday indeed!