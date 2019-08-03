Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle to make Bollywood debut alongside Aayush Sharma in Kwatha

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle will make her Bollywood debut opposite Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma, reports The Indian Express.

The film, titled Kwatha, will be helmed by Karan Lalit Butani. The feature is being billed as one on adventure and will be based on true incidents which took place in the Indian Army.

The director has confirmed the project. The publication quotes Butani as saying, "We are excited to announce Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif as the leads of Kwatha. Kwatha is a village on the border of India and Mynamar. While it is based on true events, the plot is unconventional, which made actors like Aayush and Isabelle perfect for a film like this.”

The film is being backed under the banner of Aditya Joshi's Cult Entertainment. He adds to Butani's statement and says that the story showcases the "heart of the Indian Army".

Isabelle has taken to social media to share her excitement.

Check out her post

Aayush Sharma has also posted about the news

Aayush will play an army officer in the film while Isabelle's character still remains under the wraps. As per the report, Aayush underwent intense training for the role and Isabelle's training in the New York-based acting school, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, for four years helped her in the role.

The lead pair is going through intensive workshops for Kwatha. The film is scheduled to go on the floors this year, and will hit screens in 2020.

