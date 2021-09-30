A social media star herself, Alina Rai has over two lakh followers on Instagram and was previously featured in a music video.

Katrina Kaif has a doppleganger and her name is Alina Rai, who has taken over the Internet courtesy her uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood star. Several social media users have been sharing pictures of the two and talking about the uncanny similarities between them.

A social media star herself, Rai boasts of over two lakh followers on Instagram. The 25-year-old was first noticed in 2019 because of her resemblance to Kaif. Since then, Rai has often garnered attention on social media for her similar appearance to the Ek Tha Tiger star.

Take a look a few pictures here:

A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

In an interview to Times of India last year, Rai had said that while she really admired Kaif as an actress, she wanted to carve her own path in the entertainment industry.

The model and social media star has appeared in a music video with singer Badshah. Titled Kamaal, the YRF song came out in December 2019. It has reached over 30 crore views since the time it was released.

Rai is set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Lucknow Junction, in which she plays the role of a journalist. The movie, which was set to release sometime in 2020, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new release date of the film has not been announced.

Meanwhile, Kaif is busy shooting for the third film in the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan, directed by Maneesh Sharma of Band Baaja Baraat fame. The third part sees Khan and Kaif reprising their roles as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Zoya respectively. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. The film is being filmed in locations such as Turkey, Austria, and Russia.

Kaif is also gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, where she will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar. The actor is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar’s new directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa. The road trip movie will also feature Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles.