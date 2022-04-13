Katrina Kaif's latest airport look went viral and sparked speculations about her pregnancy. The actress tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021, recently sparked pregnancy rumours as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a peach-coloured loose kurta and pants. As soon as the pics and videos of her look surfaced on the internet, fans started speculating that the actress is pregnant.

While one user wrote, “Mommy to be soon! Can’t wait to see Katrina’s child,” another netizen commented, “She looks pregnant! Oh my god!”. “Pregnant I think,” another fan commented.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9 last year. The couple hosted an intimate wedding, which was attended by close friends and family members.



On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Phone Bhoot, which is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmeet Singh. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in key roles. The film is set to hit the screens on July 15 and will lock horns with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Siddharth Jadhav and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. It is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up the shooting of his untitled next with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, who previously helmed films like Luka Chuppi and Mimi. The actor also has films like Sam Bahadur, Takht, Govinda Naam Mera, and The Immortal Ashwatthama under his belt.

