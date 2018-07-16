You are here:

Katrina Kaif turns 35; Bollywood congratulates France on World Cup win: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor host a baby shower

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:23pm PDT

Mira's baby shower A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor.fc) on Jul 15, 2018 at 4:08am PDT

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor.fc) on Jul 15, 2018 at 7:33am PDT

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor.fc) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:37am PDT



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who recently celebrated their third marriage anniversary are expecting their second child for which they hosted a baby shower on 15 July. The party was also attended by Shahid's parents Pankaj and his wife Supriya Pathak. His brother Ishaan Khatter and Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor also made an appearance.

Katrina Kaif celebrates 35th birthday today

After being on the road with Da-bangg Reloaded Tour, Katrina is finally back home in the UK and is ringing in her 35th birthday with her family. She took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed photograph with a cheeky caption acknowledging getting older by another year.



Her mother Sussana also shared a picture of the actress with a sweet birthday message.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 7

ZNMD turns 7 today. Big big hug to Zoya, the amazing cast & crew wherever they are r￼ght now. And love to all of you the mantal peoples for keeping it’s spirit the alive. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Lk8Bmv1HOj — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 15, 2018

It has been seven years since the Zoya Akhtar helmed buddy-road trip drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released in theatres. Abhay Deol, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar took to social media to celebrate the film's release anniversary on 15 July. ZNMD also starred Kalki Koechlin and Katrina Kaif in supporting roles.

Bollywood catches the football fever

T 2868 - - Congratulations France for winning the World Cup ! Congratulations Croatia for winning our hearts ! .. and CONGRATULATIONS Russia for a most fantastic WC 2018 .. systematic, efficient, secure, filled with incredible hospitality and smiling faces every where .. ! pic.twitter.com/McbHUtPev3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2018

✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 15, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

France defeated Croatia at the FIFA World Cup final on 15 July. Ranveer Singh, who had been live tweeting throughout the match, cheered France's victory. He shared a picture right from the stadium. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek, who had watched Frances play against Belgium also congratulated the team.

✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 15, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is currently in France with daughter Aradhya also shared pictures of the street from her hotel's balcony, where people were out celebrating the country's win.

Nagarjuna joins the cast of Brahmastra in Bulgaria

We are honoured and exceptionally excited to have the one and only @iamnagarjuna doing an extremely “special” role in our film #BRAHMASTRA !! Directed by Ayan Mukerji @SrBachchan @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor ...thank you sir for your love and your beautiful energy! pic.twitter.com/fVD5sRVQvc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 16, 2018

sunny Sunday and a fantastic lunch with the #brahmāstra team..we missed you!! @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/g6SSH2KeRY — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) July 16, 2018

Actor Nagarjuna, who was seen in Zakhm and LOC, will be making a comeback in Bollywood with a special role in Ayan Mukherji's directorial venture Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and TV actress Mouni Roy. The cast is currently shooting in Bulgaria.

Aryan Khan returns to London, Gauri and Suhana continue vacation in NYC

Back with the bois A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

Breakfast at Laduree A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 14, 2018 at 8:11am PDT



Aryan Khan caught up with friends after returning from his vacation while mother Gauri and Suhana breakfasted at a cafe in downtown Manhattan.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 18:42 PM