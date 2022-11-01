All set to spook and make the audience giggle at the same time, Katrina Kaif and her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are busy on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. Now, this is the first time that all three stars have ventured into the genre of horror-comedy. There is no denying the fact that the teasers, trailers, and behind the scene clips have surely amped up the craze around Gurmmeet Singh’s directorial. Recently, during one of their interviews with Bollywood Bubble Katrina revealed that she would like to touch Alia Bhatt’s pregnant belly. Yes, you read that right. While Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan has come to end and we desperately miss the Rapid Fire rounds, Katrina appears to be pleasing all the fans by revealing that she wants to stroke her hands on Alia’s pregnant belly.

It won’t be wrong to say that each one of Alia’s fans are desperately waiting to get a glance at the newest member of the Kapoor Khandan. And now it seems that Alia’s close friend Kat also wishes to shower her love on Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby. In the interview, Katrina was answering in a rapid-fire round, when she was quizzed about the one thing she would do if she met Alia. While responding the same, Katrina smiled and made a belly-stroking gesture with her hand and said “That’s what I’d like to do.” For those who don’t know, Alia, Katrina, and Deepika are gym buddies and train under the same celebrity trainer- Yasmin Karachiwala. Talking about the same, Katrina gave a glance at Alia’s seriousness towards her fitness regime and how she doesn’t miss out on her workout. Katrina said, “I see her in the gym a lot. Yea, she is amazing. She is still doing her workouts in the gym.”

Next, the host quizzed about Deepika Padukone and responding the same Kat said, “I see her also in the gym a lot. We actually go to the same gym. Recently, she was doing some suspension thing in an exercise hammock, lying in it and I was taking a video of her and sending it to her.” Katrina was referring to Deepika’s latest Instagram post, wherein the Pathaan actress was lying inside the hammock and Katrina made her video secretly. While posting their gym shenanigans, Deepika wrote in the caption, “Me working really hard in the gym! Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif up to no good filming me,” she captioned the post. Later Katrina took to the comments section and wrote, “We need two hammocks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)



Coming back to Phone Bhoot, the multi-starrer film will hit the theatres on 4 November. Interestingly, Ishaan and Kat will once again collaborate for the much-awaited movie Jee Le Zaraa. Farhan Akhtar’s directorial stands tall among the most anticipated movies for one more reason; it is for the first time that cinephiles will get to see actresses like Katrina, Alia, and Priyanka Chopra sharing the screen space. Apart from this Katrina also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Alia will be seen making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone and the actress also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty.

