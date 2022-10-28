All geared up to spook the audience with her never seen before avatar, Katrina Kaif is currently busy on a promotional spree for her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Even before the release of the film, the actress kept the audiences intrigued to her social media timeline by exhibiting various clips from the film or giving a glance at BTS of promotions. But one can’t deny the fact that apart from her beauty, acting, and dancing prowess we all are in awe of Kat for her candid social media posts. From giving a glance of her self-cooked halwa to sharing a glimpse of her first Diwali celebrations, the actress has always kept it all real in front of her fans and followers. It seems that continuing the trajectory, the actress has also unveiled her “loving wake-up call,” for her hubby Vicky Kaushal.

Wondering what we are talking about? Well, taking to her official Instagram account, Katrina recently dropped a hilarious video of waking up Vicky. However, there is a twist. Vicky woke up to his wife saying “mai ek bhoot hoon (I am a ghost)” in a wake-up call that played on a loop. While sharing the video, Katrina wrote in the caption, “Biwi ka loving wake up call.” The now-viral video opens by showing Vicky sleeping peacefully in his bed. Suddenly, an audio playing Katrina’s dialogue from her upcoming movie starts playing on loop. Soon listening to it Vicky wakes up annoyed and rubs his forehead with his hand. But being the sweetest husband that he is, Vicky without saying a word pulls his blanket and goes back to sleep. While the video left millions of users in splits, Katrina’s latest post was also acknowledged by Vicky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)



Taking to the story of his official Instagram account, Vicky re-shared the video and urged all the wives to not try this act at home. While sharing Katrina’s post, Vicky wrote, “Don’t try this at home biwiyon!” and ended with a joining hand emoticon.

Needless to say, Katrina’s banter left all laughing out loud. Apart from millions of fans, several celebrities took to the comments section to acknowledge the same. Shweta Bachchan commented, “Hahahahahah (many laughing emojis).” Katrina’s Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, “Ha ha ha (laughing emoji).” Other than them the comments section was swamped under the laughing emoticons. Coming back to Phone Bhoot, apart from Katrina and Siddhant, Gurmmeet Singh’s directorial also features Ishaan Khattar in a prominent character, and the movie will hit the theatres on 4 November.

