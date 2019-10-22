Katrina Kaif collaborates with South star Nayanthara to promote her entrepreneurial venture

Katrina Kaif who recently ventured into entrepreneurship, has launched her own line of beauty products named Kay by Katrina. For a promotional video, the Zero actress collaborated with South superstar Nayanthara and shared about the same on her Instagram account.

The clip shows the actresses engrossed in a discussion, while the crew preps the set. Katrina is seen donning a V-neck printed dress, and Nayanthara sports a plain shirt and printed skirt.

Earlier this week, Katrina also shared a funny video with actor Ranveer Singh. Shot after an awards function, Ranveer is seen interrupting Katrina as she is busy applying makeup. He inquires about the products and asks her if she can help him put on some kohl. Katrina responds in affirmative and begins applying some kohl in his eyes as he sits patiently. He further reminds her of his kohled looks in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Check out the videos here

Introducing her makeup line, Katrina had shared a letter in which she wrote, "For as long as I can remember, makeup has been an innate part of my journey- from the runway to the big screen, and now I have rendered my love for it to Kay Beauty, my first ever Beauty Brand! I'm always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing make-up all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable, as I did wearing it."

On the acting front, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop film Sooryavanshi.

