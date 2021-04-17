Katrina Kaif announces she's tested negative for coronavirus, thanks well wishers on Instagram
Katrina Kaif had opened up about her COVID diagnosis on 6 April and was under home quarantine.
Actor Katrina Kaif on Saturday said she has recovered from COVID-19 , more than ten days after contracting the virus.
The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, thanking fans for their wishes.
"Negative. Everyone who checked up on me, thank you. It was really sweet, felt a lot of love," she wrote.
The Zero actor had opened up about her COVID diagnosis on 6 April and was under home quarantine.
Earlier in the day, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Sumeet Vyas tested positive for COVID-19 . Both are currently under home quarantine.
On Friday, Mumbai reported 8,839 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,61,998.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
