Katrina Kaif announces she's tested negative for coronavirus, thanks well wishers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif had opened up about her COVID diagnosis on 6 April and was under home quarantine.

Actor Katrina Kaif on Saturday said she has recovered from COVID-19 , more than ten days after contracting the virus.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, thanking fans for their wishes.

"Negative. Everyone who checked up on me, thank you. It was really sweet, felt a lot of love," she wrote.

Check out the announcement here

Earlier in the day, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Sumeet Vyas tested positive for COVID-19 . Both are currently under home quarantine.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 8,839 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,61,998.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)