Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas-starrer The Secret: Dare To Dream set for a premium video on-demand release
The Secret: Dare To Dream is based on Rhonda Byrne's 2006 global bestselling self-help book.
Romantic drama The Secret: Dare To Dream, featuring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas, is heading straight to premium on-demand on 31 July.
The film, based on Rhonda Byrne's 2006 global bestselling self-help book, was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on 17 April.
The Secret will now be available to rent for USD 19.99 via on-demand platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and cable providers, reports Deadline.
The film revolves around Miranda Wells (Holmes), a hardworking widow struggling to raise three children on her own. A powerful storm brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson (Lucas), into her life. In a few days, Bray's presence reignites the family's spirit, but he carries a secret that could change everything.
Celia Weston and Jerry O'Connell also round the cast.
The Secret joins the ever-increasing line-up of films to follow the in-the-home route in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic include Trolls World Tour, Scoob!, The High Note, The King of Staten Island, Irresistible.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Remembering Naya Rivera's character Santana Lopez, who was the heart and soul of Glee
Naya Rivera was a powerhouse and her legacy as Santana Lopez on Glee will live on.
Hollywood sees lowest LGBTQ+ roles in three years, trans characters absent, states report
GLAAD called the decrease in non-white LGBTQ characters “concerning.”
Amber Heard 'twisted' sexual assault story 'for own use,' claims ex-assistant at Johnny Depp libel trial
Amber Heard’s former personal assistant claimed she told the actress about a violent sexual assault she had endured, only for Heard to 'twist' the story for her own use.