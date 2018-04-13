Kathua rape case: Kalki Koechlin, Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadha campaign for #JusticeForAsifa

I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForAsifa

As the horrors of the Kathua rape case are being reported, a number of film personalities are among those who've joined the campaign to get justice for Asifa, the slain eight-year-old victim.

Holding up placards that read out messages expressing their deep sorrow over the Kathua case, celebrities like Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi, Swara Bhaskar among others, pleaded for #JusticeForOurChild.

Strong, clear cut action against fiends who commit and defend rape. Standing up for our girls inviolable right to live. If our country does have laws then where is the justice? #Kathua #JusticeforAsifa #BetiBachao #EnoughIsEnogh #India #areyoulistening #ourgreatleader pic.twitter.com/juRZqMa4zu — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) April 13, 2018

Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin woh paani hai.#JusticeForAsifa #JusticeForUnnao #JusticeForOurChild #WakeUpTheGovernment#ArrestTheGuilty Don't let this matter be pushed aside by the news-cycle driven media. Raise your voice, put up your own pictures and tag me. pic.twitter.com/hf5oj3uyBJ — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 13, 2018

I am Hindustan.

I am ashamed. #justiceforourchild

8 years old! GANGRAPED!!!

MURDERED in ‘devi’sthan TEMPLE #kathua pic.twitter.com/Wm3Tf3o0ow — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) April 13, 2018

How many more children like baby Asifa will be sacrificed at the intersect of religion & politics? How many more children will have to suffer unimaginable crimes before we wake up? I’m disgusted. It’s time for swift action. We owe it to Asifa and to humanity. #justiceforAsifa. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 12, 2018

The cruelest form of evil is harming an innocent child. What is happening to the world we live in??? These people should be given the most severe punishment there is! Where are we heading as humanity?

Shaken to my core.#JusticeforAsifa — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 12, 2018

