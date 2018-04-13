You are here:

Kathua rape case: Kalki Koechlin, Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadha campaign for #JusticeForAsifa

FP Staff

Apr,13 2018 13:54:31 IST

I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForAsifa

As the horrors of the Kathua rape case are being reported, a number of film personalities are among those who've joined the campaign to get justice for Asifa, the slain eight-year-old victim.

Holding up placards that read out messages expressing their deep sorrow over the Kathua case, celebrities like Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi, Swara Bhaskar among others, pleaded for #JusticeForOurChild.

