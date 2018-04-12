You are here:

Katherine Heigl shares first look of her character Samantha Wheeler from Suits' upcoming eighth season

Actor Katherine Heigl has shared her first look from Suits as she joins legal drama as a series regular in season eight. It has earlier been reported that Katherine Heigl will join the cast of the popular legal-drama show Suits as a series regular.

The 39-year-old actor will play the role of Samantha Wheeler and her character will make its debut by the end of the season.

"Day 2 on the set of Suits getting my hands wrapped for a kickboxing scene. My character is no shrinking violet! She'll kick your a** in the ring and in the courtroom! Love playing a girl with gumption!" Heigl wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the sets.

Heigl is one of three new series regulars for the eighth season and will work alongside Dule Hill (Alex Williams) and then also Amanda Schull (Katrina Bennett).

Suits airs on Comedy Central every Thursday in India.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 19:47 PM