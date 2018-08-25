Katey Sagal, Courteney Cox to make cameo appearance in Showtime series Shameless' season 9

The ninth season of Shameless will feature two new actresses in its cast. As per a report by Variety, Katey Segal and Courteney Cox will be joining the upcoming season of the Showtime series, scheduled to air this fall.

Katey Segal will be seen portraying Ingrid Jones, the crazed patient who Frank, played by William. H. Macy, is infatuated with almost immediately after their encounter in the ER.

On the other hand, Cox will make a cameo appearance as Jen Wagner, a famous actress with an alcohol problem who hires Lip, essayed by Jeremy Allen White, to be her sober companion while she is in town.

Both Segal and Cox have been in the television industry for the long period of time. Segal previously starred in Married With Children and Sons of Anarchy, whereas Cox played Monica Geller for 10 years in Friends and was the protagonist in Cougar Town.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Emmy Rossum, who plays Fiona in Shameless, said that her character will be seen donning the hat of an entrepreneur, who will perhaps in her attempt of achieving the American dream, can fall into the trap of hubris.

