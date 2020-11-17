Kate Winslet's Black Beauty, Anand Deverakonda's Middle Class Melodies: Trailers this week

Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand, who made his feature debut with 2019's Dosarani, will now be seen in the Amazon Prime Video family entertainer Middle Class Melodies

We are the Champions



Rainn Wilson (of The Office-fame) serves as the narrator and executive producer of We are the Champions, a series about bizarre contests like cheese rolling, chilli eating, fantasy hairstyling, yo-yo, dog dancing and even frog jumping.

Netflix will stream the first season of We are the Champions from 17 November.

Middle Class Melodies



Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand, who made his feature debut with 2019's Dosarani, will now be seen in the Amazon Prime Video family entertainer with Varsha Bollamma. The film, set in rural Andhra Pradesh, tells the story of a 25-year-old man aching to leave his village and make it big in the town of Guntur.

Middle Class Melodies is out on Amazon Prime Video on 20 November.

Black Beauty



The official synopsis reads - "This modern-day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, follows Black Beauty (Kate Winslet), a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life."

The film will premiere on Disney Plus on 27 November.

Stillwater - 4 December



After Doug Unplugged, Apple TV Plus unveiled the trailer of Stillwater, based on the Scholastic book series Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth. "Siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael have a very special next-door neighbour: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other," reads the official description.

Stillwater is out on 4 December.

Wild Mountain Thyme

The first trailer of Wild Mountain Thyme sees Emily Blunt as Rosemary Muldoon, a farmer hoping to woo her neighbour, Anthony Reilly, played by Jamie Dornan. The film will open in select US theaters and on-demand starting 11 December via Bleecker Street.