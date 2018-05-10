You are here:

Kate Walsh joins cast of Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy alongside Ellen Page, Tom Hopper

13 Reasons Why star Kate Walsh has joined the cast of Netflix's series The Umbrella Academy.

She joins actors Ellen Page, Mary J Blige, Tom Hopper, Cameron Britton, Robert Sheehan, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe and Colm Feore in the show.

The 50-year-old actor will portray the role of The Handler, a composed and confident leader of a mysterious, bureaucratic company, the streaming giant said in a statement.

Steve Blackman, best known for Fargo and Altered Carbon, will serve as the showrunner and executive producer on the project.

The show is an adaptation of Gerard Way's (the front-man of pop-punk/emo band My Chemical Romance) comic series of the same name and it follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes as they work together to solve the mysterious death of their adoptive father Reginald Hargreeves, while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

Walsh will next be seen in the second season of 13 Reasons Why which premieres on the streaming service on 18 May. The actress returns as Olivia Baker, the mother of Katherine Langford’s central character, suicidal teen Hannah Baker. Walsh is also known for playing the character of Dr. Addison Montgomery in the long-running TV show Grey's Anatomy.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 14:10 PM