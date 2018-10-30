Kate Hudson, Craig Robinson, Zac Efron may feature in Ana Lily Amirpour's Blood Moon

Actress Kate Hudson is set to star with Craig Robinson in Blood Moon. Writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour's Blood Moon is being produced by Oscar winner John Lesher (Birdman) via his Le Grisbi banner.

Zac Efron is in talks to join the intriguing fantasy feature, which will chart the story of a girl with strange and dangerous abilities who escapes from a mental asylum in New Orleans, reports deadline.com. The article also adds Lesher's praise regarding director Ana Lily. Lesher says Ana Lily's unconventional and individualistic vision in film making and poetic style of handling narrative, "sets her apart from the pack".

Set in hedonistic streets of New Orleans, the film is inspired by fantasy-adventure movies of the 1980s and 1990s. It is understood to pair strange, violent and humourous sequences with a range of music from heavy metal to Italian techno.

Production of Blood Moon is set to begin in 2019.

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018 16:16 PM