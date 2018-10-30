You are here:

Kate Hudson, Craig Robinson, Zac Efron may feature in Ana Lily Amirpour's Blood Moon

FP Staff

Oct,30 2018 16:16:31 IST

Actress Kate Hudson is set to star with Craig Robinson in Blood Moon. Writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour's Blood Moon is being produced by Oscar winner John Lesher (Birdman) via his Le Grisbi banner.

Zac Efron, Kate Hudson and Craig Ferguson may be seen in upcoming Blood Moon. Image from Facebook

Zac Efron is in talks to join the intriguing fantasy feature, which will chart the story of a girl with strange and dangerous abilities who escapes from a mental asylum in New Orleans, reports deadline.com. The article also adds Lesher's praise regarding  director Ana Lily. Lesher says Ana Lily's unconventional and individualistic vision in film making and poetic style of handling narrative, "sets her apart from the pack".

Amirpour's upcoming project Blood Moon, revolves around a girl who possesses inexplicable abilities which border on the dangerous. The narrative unfolds once she escapes from a mental asylum in New Orleans, as reported by Daily Mail.

Set in hedonistic streets of New Orleans, the film is inspired by fantasy-adventure movies of the 1980s and 1990s. It is understood to pair strange, violent and humourous sequences with a range of music from heavy metal to Italian techno.

Production of Blood Moon is set to begin in 2019.

