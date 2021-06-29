The 27-year-old Enriquez won the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March, a preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.

For the first time in the pageant’s history, the title of Miss Nevada USA has been won by a transgender woman.

Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas. "Huge thank you to everyone who supported me from day one. My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride," Enriquez wrote on Instagram.

The 27-year-old Enriquez won the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March, a preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant. She thanked the organisation after winning the Miss Nevada USA title, saying, "Team Silver State, you are all inspiring. Your love, support and sisterhood has healed many years of struggle. My times and giggles with y’all never be replaceable (sic)."

Enriquez beat 21 other candidates to represent Nevada in the Miss USA pageant that will be held on 29 November. For the pageant, she wore rainbow-coloured evening gown to mark Pride Month. The historic moment took over timelines as many celebrated her win, making this year's Pride Month more memorable.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Enriquez first took part in transgender pageants in 2016 when she was working as a model.

(With inputs from The Associated Press.)