Television and film actress Aamna Sharif celebrates her 40th birthday today, 16 July. Born in Mumbai to an Indian father and Persian-Bahrain mother, Aamna Sharif received modelling offers when she was in the second year of her college. She, however, became a household name with Balaji Telefilms' Kahiin To Hoga, which aired on Star Plus. Sharif played the role of Kashish, and her chemistry with her co-star Rajeev Khandelwal was widely appreciated by their fans. Aamna Sharif has also appeared in several films including Ek Tha Villain and Aloo Chaat.

On the occasion of Aamna Sharif's 39th birthday, here are some of the lesser-known facts about her:

- Aamna Sharif married film distributor-turned-producer, Amit Kapoor in 2013. The couple dated for some time before tying the knot. The couple welcomed their son in 2015.

- Aamna Sharif converted to Hinduism during her wedding to Amit Kapoor but she continues to use her Sharif surname.

- According to one of Aamna Sharif's interviews with an entertainment portal, Sharif claimed that she suffered from acrophobia, which is the fear of heights, since her childhood. She also mentioned that during one of the shoots, she had to climb a long ladder but was unable to because of her fear.

- Aamna Sharif has appeared in several music videos, including Dil Ka Aalam, Yeh Kisne Jaadu Kiya, Needon Mein Khwabon Ka, Chalne Lagi Hain Hawayein, Laamaseelu Soora, and Mujhko Piya Ki Yaad Sataye.

- Aamna Sharif made her digital debut with Damaged 3.

- Sharif has also won many awards for her TV stint.

- She returned to working in the television industry after her films failed to provide her due recognition.

- Sharif also portrayed the role of Komolika Chaubey in Kasautii Zindagii Kay after replacing Hina Khan.

- Aamna Sharif is also an established fashion designer.

- She returned to working in television after a six-year break.

