Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Komolika, Prerna get their own dolls; Ekta Kapoor calls it a 'big compliment'

Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s rising popularity has brought with it a market for Prerna and Komolika-inspired dolls. As its ranking in the TRP charts continues to improve, the show telecast on Star Plus features two female lead characters named Komolika Basu and Prerna Sharma, played by Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes respectively.

The actresses now have dolls inspired by their appearance from the show, pictures of which are currently doing rounds on social media. The dolls also caught the attention of Ekta Kapoor, who also created the original show, Kausauti Zindagi Ki.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kapoor wrote,"Wat biggger compliment for these iconic characters ! Thanku ppl for d love !!! Komo dolls n prerna dolls !! Wats ur pick ????"



The doll manufacturing company took special care in giving the dolls a look very similar to the popular characters from the show. While Komolika’s doll dons heavy makeup and embellishments, Prerna’s looks very simple, keeping in line with the characters of the show.

Hina Khan also shared the picture of her Komo doll on her social media.

Speaking to Mid-day Hina opened about the dolls, saying, “I did receive a couple of messages but I didn't believe it until I saw a picture. It's super sweet and I love the adulation coming my way. A lot of work was put behind creating this look. I guess I'll get myself one for the keep.”

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 18:48:29 IST

