‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay‘ fame Cezanne Khan has been accused of his alleged wife Aisha Pirani, who has levied domestic violence and extortion charges on the actor. In an interview with ETimes, Pirani revealed, “Yes, my kids are my witness. He would lock me inside my room and in my house and he would flirt with other girls on Skype. He is a Casanova I believe. He used to tell me, ‘I am married to you, I haven’t given you my life’. This used to be his dialogue. He would always be very abusive. If I would forget to get fruits, he likes to eat fruits at night, he would use such crass words, I can’t even say.”

Khan’s statement

While speaking to News18 Showsha, he said, “This is not true. I don’t even know what you’re talking about. No FIR has been filed.”

The actor also reacted to the woman claiming that she is his wife. “Anybody can do anything,” he said, before adding, “Nothing has come to me. She is obsessed. I don’t want to talk about it. This is bull**it.”

Is she really his wife?

In a statement back in 2021, Khan categorically denied being married to the said lady and said, “I was never married to her. This is a case of an obsessive fan. It’s irrelevant to talk about such people. She is just trying to gain publicity through me. She is the sister of my cousin’s wife who lives in Karachi, that’s how I know her. I have no idea about any marriage certificate. She morphs a lot of stuff.”

